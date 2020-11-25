The Greenfield Lady Jackets fell to Gibson County 54-48 ending Greenfield’s 35-game winning streak that dated back to the start of last season.

After the game, new Greenfield coach Tori Liggett told WCMT Sports that her team can’t dwell on the loss.

The first year coach says Gibson County’s rebound advantage won the game.

Junior guard Edie Darby scored 24 points in the comeback effort. Coach Liggett tells us Darby has had big shoes to fill.

Coach Liggett tells us what’s next for the Lady Jackets.

Gibson County’s boys team also left the Hive with a win, 56-45 over Greenfield. The Jackets’ now turn their attention to West Carroll Monday night.