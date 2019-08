The UT Martin Lady Skyhawks’ scoreless tie to Arkansas-Little Rock yesterday keeps them unbeaten on the early season.

Junior goalkeeper Erica Meyers recorded her 9th career shutout in this game. She had 7 saves-in-goal to move her season total to 20 through the first two games.

The (1-0-1) Lady Skyhawks now move on to play at Evansville Thursday night at 7:00.