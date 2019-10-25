The Lake County Falcons have secured the Region 7-A Championship after a 56-0 win over Greenfield Thursday night.

Tanner Snyder led the way offensively for the Falcons, with 6 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as well as completing 8-of-9 of his passes, throwing for 127 yards and three scores – including his first pass of the game to Keyshon Gross.

The Falcons’ Larry Tubbs had 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Cayden Puckett never ran the ball for Lake County; however, Puckett did have a lone, 45-yard pass to Gross for an aerial score. Puckett also had 2 receptions for 36 yards and a 24 yard touchdown reception from Snyder to begin the second quarter.

After the game, Jackets Coach Don Pitt told Thunderbolt Radio that his team didn’t play its best game, but Greenfield can still bounce back next week.

Falcons Coach Josh Puckett said that Lake County achieved one of its preseason goals.

Greenfield still has a battle for second place next week when the Jackets host West Carroll, and Coach Pitt said:

Lake County is done with region play, but still has a trip to Ripley next week.

But as for Friday night, Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey will now make the trip to Waverly, as the Westview Chargers hit the road in a non-region bout tonight against the Waverly Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30, airtime 7:00 on Mix 101.3.