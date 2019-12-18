Lake County’s Tanner Snyder is among ten early signees for UT Martin’s 2020 recruiting class.

This past season, Snyder, a 6′-3″ 240-lb tight end, helped the Falcons to a 15-0 record and a TSSAA Class A state championship, where he was named MVP after tallying 404 yards of total offense and four touchdowns while also notching an interception returned for a touchdown.

UTM’s football team built upon one of the nation’s top turnarounds by signing a decorated and talented 2020 recruiting class with a total of 10 players inked to national letters of intent during the early signing period.

Four states are represented among the group, including Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi and Tennessee.

“After a strong season, there was a lot of excitement on the recruiting trail,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said. “Today was just the beginning of a great class we have lined up as we filled about half of our signing class with 10 great players. This class met some of our needs due to graduation and we cannot wait to fill up the rest of the class heading into the second signing period in February.”

Joining Snyder as early signees for 2020 are:

Patrick Bowen, RB, 5-9, 175, Fr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Dillard HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Dillard High School where he played for head coach Eddie Frasier…Helped lead the Panthers to a 12-1 overall record before falling in the state quarterfinals to the eventual state champion…Named to 8A-6A honorable mention squad…Ranked as the No. 36 FCS prospect by HERO Sports.

Corey Gates, DB, 6-0, 185, Fr., Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Horn Lake High School where he played for head coach Brad Boyette…Named a team captain as a senior while tallying 77 tackles and five interceptions…Helped lead his team to a 15-0 record and a state championship in 2018…Tallied 16 tackles as a junior.

Matthan Hatchie, OL, 6-2, 290, Jr., Haleiwa, Hawaii (Garden City CC)

Joins the Skyhawks from Garden City Community College where he played for head coach Tom Minnick…Played in all 11 games for the Broncbusters on the offensive line…Named to the All-Jayhawk Conference second team offense…Blocked for an offensive unit which tallied 2,484 rushing yards for an average of 225.8 yards per game…Offense averaged 397.7 yards per game…Transferred from Arizona Western Community College where he also played for head coach Tom Minnick where he saw action on the defensive line…Prepped at Waialua High School where played on the offensive line and long snapper…Played in 2018 Polynesian Bowl…Rated as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.

Andrew Henley, WR, 5-6, 150, Fr., Hallandale, Fla. (Hallandale HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Hallandale High School where he played for head coach Herman Lovett…Named a second-team all-sleeper offensive athlete…Tabbed as 5A-1A honorable mention as a junior…Ranked as the No. 47 FCS prospect by HERO Sports…Ranked as a three-star athlete by 247Sports.

Larry Johnson, DL, 6-0, 250, Fr., Davie, Fla. (Western HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Western High School where he played for head coach Adam Ratkevich…Helped his team to a 9-3 record as a senior…Tallied 36 total tackles, including 21 solos and 15 assists…Notched 19.0 tackles for loss and four sacks…Recorded one fumble recovery…As a junior tallied 78 tackles, including 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.

Gerard Nesbitt, QB, 6-3, 210, Fr., Plantation, Fla. (Plantation HS)

Completed 134-of-201 pass attempts for 2,512 yards…Threw for 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions…Tallied over 3,500 yards and 46 touchdowns for his career…Named Broward County Offensive Player of the Year… Named a first-team all-sleeper quarterback…Played in Broward County Athletic Association Sports All-Star game…Played in FACA North South All Star Football Classic…Named to BlueGrey Football All-American Bowl watch list…Named North Offensive Player MVP…Named to 8A-6A second team offense.

Anthony Prospere, DB, 6-0, 185, Fr., Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach HS)

Joins the Skyhawks as a mid-semester enrollee from Deerfield Beach High School where he played for head coach Jevon Glenn…Tallied 16 tackles and four pass breakups…Named a second-team all-sleeper defensive back…Ranked as a three-star prospect by ESPN…Ranked as a two-star defensive back by Rivals.

Cade Richards, OL, 6-5, 250, Fr., Clearwater, Fla. (Clearwater Central Catholic HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Clearwater Central Catholic High School where he played for head coach Chris Harvey…Helped his team to a 10-4 record as a senior…Blocked for an offense which set a single-season rushing record 2,968 yards while tallying 53 total touchdowns…Averaged 212.0 rushing yards per game…Named All-Pinellas County…Ranked as a three-star prospect.

Shamari Weir, LB, 6-0, 220, Fr., Coconut Creek, Fla. (Coconut Creek HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Coconut Creek High School where he played for head coach Gerald Cox…Played in 10 games as a senior, tallying 48 total tackles, including 31 solos and 17 assists…Tallied sock while notching two interceptions – including a 91-yard interception returned for a touchdown…Forced a pair of fumbles…Named a first-team all-sleeper defender…Played in the Broward County Athletic Association All-Star game…Named to 2A-1A track honorable mention squad.

UT Martin will complete its 2020 signing class on National Signing Day, scheduled for Wednesday, February 5th.