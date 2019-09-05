The Gleason Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season last week with a 40-16 win over Fulton City.

Gleason Coach Noah Lampkins told Thunderbolt News that his team played and handled this game’s adversity very well.

Coach Lampkins went on to speak about a point in the game’s 4th quarter in which he has never experienced in his 18 years of coaching at Gleason.

Coach Lampkins talked briefly about Gleason’s plans for its bye week before speaking on the Junior High Bulldog squad.

No game for Gleason this week, but Coach Lampkins’ Bulldogs will open up at home next week hosting the Halls Tigers.