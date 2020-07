Lausanne’s seven-foot center Moussa Cisse announced on Instagram yesterday that he is committed to play for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

Cisse is the No. 9 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, and made his decision over offers from LSU, Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia, and Georgetown.

Cisse led Lausanne to a 44-34 opening night win at Westview on November 19th.