Tennessee’s corrections chief says it is “worth looking at” adding video surveillance cameras at residences located at a state prison following the killing of a corrections administrator at her West Tennessee home.

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker answered questions from members of the General Assembly’s Joint Corrections Subcommittee Tuesday in Nashville.

Lawmakers discussed a report by the American Correctional Association that reviewed policies and procedures related to the minimum security status of West Tennessee State Penitentiary inmate Curtis Ray Watson.

Authorities say the 44-year-old Watson escaped prison after he killed corrections administrator Debra Johnson at her home on prison grounds in Henning on August 7.