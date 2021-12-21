December 21, 2021
Lee: Education funding review not related to school vouchers

FILE – This Nov. 10, 2020, file photo shows Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee’s medical licensing board has voted to remove from its website its stated policy against the spread of coronavirus misinformation by doctors. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, came amid pressure from a Republican state lawmaker and a new law signed last month by Gov. Lee imposing sprawling virus-related restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Governor Bill Lee has denied that his plan to revamp how Tennessee funds its multi-billion dollar K-12 education system will make it easier to implement school voucher programs.

The governor’s administration first unveiled plans to overhaul the system in October and has since held multiple town halls across the state to collect feedback from teachers and families.

Tuesday, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn gave the governor a public update on the meetings, where she said they’ve received concerns about school vouchers but didn’t give specific examples.

Lee, a Republican, has been an outspoken supporter of increasing school choice since taking office in 2019.

