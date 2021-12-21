Lee: Education funding review not related to school vouchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Governor Bill Lee has denied that his plan to revamp how Tennessee funds its multi-billion dollar K-12 education system will make it easier to implement school voucher programs.

The governor’s administration first unveiled plans to overhaul the system in October and has since held multiple town halls across the state to collect feedback from teachers and families.

Tuesday, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn gave the governor a public update on the meetings, where she said they’ve received concerns about school vouchers but didn’t give specific examples.

Lee, a Republican, has been an outspoken supporter of increasing school choice since taking office in 2019.

(Kimberlee Kruesi-Associated Press)