Lightning is being blamed for a small fire that broke out at Martin Middle School Wednesday.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the incident happened sometime between 3:00 and 4:00 and that damage is minimal.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier was told that a lightning strike to a tree adjacent to the school may have resulted in an electrical current running through the ground and into the building, ultimately initiating a small blaze.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire which left limited roof and smoke damage.

Frazier said insurance adjusters will be contacted Thursday morning to help accurately assess the damage.