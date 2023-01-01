Linda Kay Salmon, 77, Paris

Funeral services for Linda Kay Salmon, age 77, of Paris, will be Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:00 at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris.

Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery in Cottage Grove.

Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, from 10:00 until service time.

Mrs. Salmon was the wife of former Weakley County Commissioner John Salmon and served as the Dresden Elementary School secretary for 37 years.

The family suggests two options for memorial contributions: “Miss Kay’s Drawer,” a fund to assist Dresden Elementary School students in need, or Dresden First United Methodist Church Building Fund.

“Miss Kay’s Drawer”: 759 Linden St. B., Dresden, TN 38225; checks payable to Dresden Elementary School, memo: Miss Kay’s Drawer

First United Methodist Church: 411 Morrow Street, Dresden, TN 38225; checks payable to First United Methodist Church, memo: Building & Renovation Fund

Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris is in charge of arrangements.