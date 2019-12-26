The 55th annual Martin Lions’ Club Christmas Tournament tips off this morning at Westview High School.

The McKenzie Lady Rebels and Fulton City Lady Bulldogs will get things started at 10:00 this morning. Other games in the girls’ side of the bracket will see West Carroll and Dyer County at 1:00, Hillcrest and Trenton at 4:00, and Westview versus Sacred Heart at 7:00 tonight.

In the boys’ bracket, Greenfield plays Sacred Heart at 11:30, Dyer County and Lake County face off at 2:30.

The Peabody Golden Tide will face off with Memphis Hillcrest at 5:30 this evening. Peabody Coach Wes Miller says adjustments are still being made now that the football season is over.

Westview will wrap the night up with Trigg County tonight at 8:30. Chargers’ Coach Ed Baker tells Thunderbolt Radio what he knows about the Kentucky opponent.

The tournament will continue tomorrow with games beginning at 10:00.