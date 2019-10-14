The basketball teams that will fill out the bracket for the Lions’ Club tournaments have been announced.

The schools that will have both boys and girls teams participate are Westview, Trenton, Dyer County, Sacred Heart, and Memphis Hillcrest.

The other teams that will take part in the girls’ tournament are McKenzie, Fulton City, and West Carroll.

The teams in the boys’ tournament only are Greenfield, Lake County, and Trigg County.

The Lions’ Club Tournament is a high school basketball tournament for girls and boys teams around the area that is traditionally played the weekend after the Christmas holiday.