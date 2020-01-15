The Dresden High School girls and boys basketball teams both won district games over Gleason Tuesday night.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Lions defeated Gleason 57-45. Lady Lions’ coach Jonathan West said defense earned Dresden a lead, but foul trouble almost spoiled the night.

In the nightcap, the Dresden boys defeated the Bulldogs 56-45. Lions coach Tommy Dilday said that this young Lions team is still learning.

Dresden’s district road trip continues Thursday night at West Carroll, while Gleason will travel to Union City. That game can be heard on 105.7 The Quake beginning at 5:40, while both games tip off at 6:00.