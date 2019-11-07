Several local players are among the semifinalists for the annual Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

In Division I Class 1A, Huntingdon’s Hunter Easley and Lake County’s Tanner Snyder are joined by Huntland’s Cameron Reed, South Pittsburg’s Ronto Tipton, and Greenback’s Holden Ellis.

In Division I Class 2A, Peabody’s Cooper Baugus is joined by Forrest’s Nick McClendon, Tyner’s Martavius Ryals, Meigs County’s Aaron Swafford, and Fairley’s Terry Wilkins.

No local athletes were named as semifinalists for Class 3A, 4A, 5A, or 6A.

In Division II Class A, Jackson Christian’s Caedon Clark and TCA’s Kevin Davis are joined by Kemari McGowan from MCTS, Fayette Academy’s Rube Scott Rhea, and Zack Tilley from The King’s Academy.

For Kicker of the Year, Westview’s J.T. Carver is joined by Ravenwood’s Luke Akers, East Hamilton’s Alen Karajic, Brentwood Academy’s Paxton Perry, and Zeke Rankin from Alcoa.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday, November 19 at 11:00. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon December 2 at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.