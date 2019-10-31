Five local counties are set to receive part of $3 million dollars in grant money to help distressed and at-risk counties boost workforce development efforts.

Areas receiving funding in the Northwest Local Workforce Development Area include Lake County, which the state considers distressed, and Obion, Weakley, Carroll, and Benton counties, which are at-risk.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development accepted grant applications from the counties and determined the amount of funding each recipient would receive.

The state’s 15 distressed counties will split $2.1 million of the $3 million in grant money, with the remaining $900,000 divided among 23 counties deemed at-risk by the state.

The grant money will fund programs for justice involved individuals and reentry advanced manufacturing in the Northwest Local Workforce Development Area.