Dry conditions across the Ken-Tenn area have prompted several area fire departments to issue burn bans in their communities.

The cities of Martin, Sharon, Gleason, McKenzie, and Greenfield have issued burn bans for their communities until further notice.

The Dresden Fire Department has not yet issued a burn ban.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

In the county, now through May 15th, people will be required to apply for a permit for open air burning.

Not getting a permit or violating a ban could result in a fine or jail time.

To apply for a permit or for numbers to call for more information visit BurnSafeTN.org.