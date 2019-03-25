Local gas prices continue to see an upward push thanks to increasing demand and tightening gasoline stocks across the country.

Drivers in Weakley County are paying an average of $2.45 a gallon, while Obion County is a penny higher at $2.46 a gallon.

The average price of gas in Gibson, Dyer, and Lake Counties is also at $2.46 per gallon, with Henry County drivers paying $2.43 a gallon, and Carroll County drivers paying an average of $2.51 per gallon.

Across the state, drivers are paying an average price of $2.44 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday’s state average is nine cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than this time last month, and three cents higher than this time last year.