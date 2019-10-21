Several local high school football teams remain ranked in the latest Tennessee and Kentucky AP football prep polls.

In Tennessee Class 1A, South Pittsburg (7-0) is the No. 1 team in the state with Huntingdon (9-0) at No. 2, followed by Lake County (8-0) in the third spot, and Greenfield (7-1) in seventh.

Peabody (8-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 2A.

Class 3A has Alcoa (7-1) at No. 1, South Gibson (7-1) is in sixth, and Covington (6-2) is in ninth.

Elizabethton (8-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 4A, with Haywood County (7-1) in second, and Hardin County (7-1) in sixth.

In Class 5A, Knoxville Central (8-0) stays at the No. 1 spot, with Henry County (6-2) in fifth.

Oakland (8-0) is the No. 1 team Tennessee Class 6A.

In Kentucky Class 1A, Pikeville (8-0) is the No. 1 team in the state.

Lexington Christian (7-1) is the top team in Class 2A, followed by Mayfield (7-1) in second, Caldwell County (7-2) in sixth, and Murray (6-2) in eighth.

In Class 3A, Bell County (8-0) is No. 1 with Paducah Tilghman (6-2) in seventh.

Boyle County (8-0) is the top team in Class 4A and Covington Catholic (9-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 5A.

In Class 6A, Louisville Male (8-0) is the No. 1 team with McCracken County (6-2) in the seventh spot.