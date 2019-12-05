A local up-and-coming singer-songwriter is hosting an album release party Saturday night in Milan.

Gibson County native and UT Martin graduate Darian Matheny will be performing songs from her new album, “You Want Me,” Saturday night at 7:00 at the White Woods Venue in Milan.

Miss Matheny tells Thunderbolt Radio News that music has always been a big part of her life.

Matheny says working on the album was a life-changing experience.

Matheny says all net proceeds from the album go to fibromyalgia research at Vanderbilt.

Saturday night’s release party is open to the public and features live music, free food, and previews of Darian Matheny’s new music video.

You can find out more by visiting her website at darian.rocks.