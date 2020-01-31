Three Weakley Countians have been selected to participate in the UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program Class of 2020.

Jennifer Bane, Dr. Jamie Mantooth, and Ty Smithson join 26 other participants from 18 counties at a series of seminars held through June that focus on topics such as economic development, public policy, education and technology.

Bane, executive director of the Northwest Tennessee Workforce Board, is a Leadership Weakley County graduate and serves as a volunteer for the SPROUTS mentoring program in Weakley County. She is also a member of Weakley County Young Professionals and the Society of Human Resource Management.

Mantooth, executive director of enrollment services and student engagement for the University of Tennessee at Martin, serves on the deacon board of First Baptist Church on Martin and the board of directors for the National Institute for the Study of Transfer. Mantooth is a graduate of Leadership Weakley County.

Smithson, a loan officer at Greenfield Banking Company, is a graduate of Leadership Weakley County and currently serves on the program’s board of directors. He also serves as president of Rotary International, Weakley County Chamber of Commerce and the Greenfield Alumni Association.

The WestStar Leadership Program was founded at UT Martin in 1989 and is the state’s oldest and largest regional leadership program. The program equips regional leaders with new skills and knowledge designed to impact the educational, economic and social development of West Tennessee. The program also provides members with a growing network of community-minded people committed to serving the area.

Dr. Charley Deal serves as WestStar executive director.