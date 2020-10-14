Long lines were reported Wednesday in Weakley and Obion Counties on the first day of early voting for the November 3rd election.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 883 voters cast early ballots Wednesday, with 476 voting at the Election Office in Dresden and 407 at the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s early voting numbers were not available from Obion County Elections Administrator Leigh Schlager.

The Presidential election is drawing a large number of voters, but several state and city elections are also on the ballot in both counties, including the 76th District State Representative race between Republican Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, and Independent Jeff Washburn, of Dresden.

Early voting continues through Thursday, October 29th.