Longtime educator and Weakley County School Board Chairman Dr. Gordon Morris passed away Saturday in Martin at the age of 82.

Dr. Morris taught in Weakley County from 1959 to 1967, then at UT Martin from 1967 until he retired in 1997 as Professor Emeritus of Biology, and continued post-retirement work until 2001.

During that time, Dr. Morris served on the Weakley County School Board, serving more than 25 years as Chairman.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the legacy of Dr. Morris.

Funeral services for Dr. Gordon Morris will be Wednesday at 3:00 at First United Methodist Church in Martin.