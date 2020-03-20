Interest is growing in the August and November elections with more candidates picking up petitions to run for election.

In the Weakley County General Election, Seth Coleman has picked up a petition and Steven Totty has filed for the unexpired term of District 5 Weakley County Commissioner, while Beth VanCleave and Whitney Stover will run for the unexpired term of District 7 Weakley County Commissioner.

David Tuck is running for re-election for Assessor of Property.

For Weakley County School Board, Gath Meeks has filed for District 1, Jeff Floyd for District 3, Kim Longacre for District 5, and Josh Moore for District 9. Steven Sims has picked up a petition to run for District 7.

For the State Republican Primary, Casey Hood of Obion County and John Stevens have filed to run for District 24 State Senator, with Yahweh Yahweh from Gibson County filing to run as an Independent in November. Samual Tharpe of Henry County has picked up a petition to run for the seat in the Democratic Primary in August.

For District 76 State Representative, District 1 Weakley County Commissioner Dennis Doster has filed to run, while District 7 Weakley County Commission David Hawks, Larry Gallimore, and Ronald Huestis, all of Weakley County, and Keith Priestley of Carroll County have picked up petitions, with Jean Little, picking up a petition to run in the Democratic Primary.

Meanwhile, Rachel Whites, of Dresden, and Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn have picked up petitions to run as an Independent in November.

Those interested in running for office have until April 2nd to file their petitions with the election commission.