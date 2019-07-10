Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Wednesday that Love’s Travel Stops will invest $8.8 million dollars and establish a tire retread and distribution facility in Milan.

Love’s, which operates more than 490 locations and 330 Love’s Truck Tire Care centers and Speedco locations across the U.S., plans to create up to 80 jobs at the Milan facility, which will be located at 1091 Kefauver Drive.

The new facility will be the largest of its kind for Love’s, totaling 200,000 square feet. The project is contingent on approval of state and local incentives offered.