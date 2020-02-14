The Weakley County School System is working with a new procedure to decrease attendance issues with students.

Attendance Supervisor Mark Maddox gave the Weakley County School Board an update during this month’s meeting.

Maddox says the tier system is three, five, six and seven absences, with a follow-up after the seventh absence.

Excused absences in Weakley County Schools are personal illness or injury, illness of an immediate family member, death in the family, extreme weather conditions, religious observance, or a circumstance which in the judgement of the principal creates over which the student has no control.