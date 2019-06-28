Tennessee’s May unemployment rates for nearly every county in the state are below five percent for the month.

Ninety-one counties have unemployment rates lower than five percent and four counties have a rate of five percent or higher for May.

While Tennessee continued to experience low unemployment during the month, 90 of the state’s counties did see a slight uptick in their rates, one county remained the same, and unemployment dropped in four counties.

Weakley County’s unemployment rose half a percent, from three percent in April to 3.5 percent in May.

Obion County also saw a slight increase in jobless claims, from 3.7 percent in April to 4.4 percent last month.

Carroll County’s unemployment rose seven-tenths of a percent last month, from 3.9 percent in April to 4.6 percent in May.

Gibson County saw an increase of two-tenths of a percent from 3.6 to 3.8 percent, while Henry County also saw a slight increase of two-tenths of a percent from 3.4 percent in April to 3.6 percent in May.