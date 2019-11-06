A man wanted for murder in Henry County has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

TBI Public Information Officer for West Tennessee Keli McAlister says 51-year-old Douglas Wayne Talley is wanted by the Paris Police Department and the TBI for two counts of First Degree Murder.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Talley is described as a 5′-7″ black male, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

McAlister says Talley could be in the Nashville area.

If anyone has any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.