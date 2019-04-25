Eighty of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded a lower unemployment rate last month compare to the same time last year.

However, Weakley, Obion, Gibson, and Carroll counties were not among those 80 counties.

The unemployment rate in Weakley County for March was 3.6 percent, up two-tenths of a point from February, with Obion County at 4.4 percent, up a tenth of a percent from the previous month.

Gibson County’s unemployment rate for March was 4.2 percent, up a tenth of a percent from February, while in Carroll County, the March unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, unchanged from February.

Henry County did see a slight decrease last month in jobless claims at 4.1 percent, down a tenth of a percent from February.

Statewide, unemployment remains at a historic low in Tennessee. The March 2019 seasonally adjusted rate of 3.2 percent is unchanged from February when unemployment reached an all-time low in the state.