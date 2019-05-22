The Martin Beer Board met Tuesday afternoon and voted to suspend the beer license of Hunan Palace for selling to an underage customer.

The offense was the fourth for the restaurant since 2015.

The board voted for Hunan Palace to pay a $1,500 civil penalty and suspended its beer license for 10 days, beginning Wednesday.

In other business, the board approved the beer license for CGS, formerly Casey’s General Store. The store is changing its corporate name, and with that, had to re-apply for a license under the new name.

The Martin Beer Board also approved the liquor license for Blue Oak Oyster Bar and Grill, located downtown at the corner of South Lindell and Oxford Streets.

Owner Chris Hayden told the board he expects the business to open after July 4th.

The board also heard complaints from residents of Ruskin Drive, led by Dr. Danny Walker, against the Slide ‘n’ Ride Saloon regarding safety concerns and loud music.