The Martin City Board unanimously approved a bid Monday night of just over $14 million dollars for construction of the new Martin Public Library.

The board met Monday night in its regular board meeting Monday night with all six aldermen present.

Barger Construction of Parkers Crossroads submitted the low bid of $14,322,000 million dollars for the project.

With the Martin Library Foundation’s payment of $1.5 million dollars and other monies coming in for the project, total cost for the new library will be $11.9 million dollars.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the new library is so important to the City of Martin.

Mayor Brundige says he expects construction to begin sometime in December or January, with the project completed sometime by middle of 2021.

In other business Monday night, the City Board accepted a bid of $53,263 dollars from Vowell and Sons Lumber in Martin to replace the roof on the Martin Municipal Building.