The Martin City Board met Monday night in its regular monthly meeting and approved rezoning several properties.

The board voted to rezone property at 109 South Lindell Street, owned by Blake Stoker, and the adjacent property of the Brian Brown Memorial Greenway, owned by the City of Martin, from heavy industrial to central business.

The board also approved a request by Rental Solutions, LLC to rezone four properties and their adjacent right-of-way on Lee Street from medium density residential to high density residential.

The board also approved a request by Johnny Vincent to rezone property at 112 West Peach Street from high density single family to high density residential.

In other business, the Martin City Board accepted bids from Ford Construction for milling and paving work and approved the purchase of a street sweeper for $262,000 dollars.