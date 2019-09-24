A Martin couple is facing charges after shoplifting from Walmart.

25-year-old William Jacob James and 26-year-old Samantha Rose Mitchell are charged with Shoplifting after being observed changing the tag on an item and placing items in a bag and cart without paying for them.

The total amount for the items taken was nearly $63 dollars.

The two were also charged with Criminal Trespassing after it was learned they had both been banned from all Walmart properties in February for shoplifting at the Fulton Walmart.

Both are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

***

SJ