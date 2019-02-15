Martin Elementary School was named a Tennessee Reward School this week, and celebrated by having a pizza party Friday courtesy of the Charger Foundation.

Charger Foundation board member Hollianne Carver told the students Friday the foundation was proud of their achievement.

MES Principal Terri Stephenson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the Reward School recognition.

Miss Stephenson commended the Charger Foundation for their support of Martin schools.

The Charger Foundation recently presented over $4,400 in grants to 10 different teachers and classrooms at Martin Primary, Elementary, and Middle Schools, and Westview High School.