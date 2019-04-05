A Martin man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly running in front of cars on Highway 45 south of Martin.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 18-year-old Caleb Fredrick Henry, of Martin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies were notified that a man with no shirt or shoes was running in front of traffic on Highway 45.

McGowan says that a person who lives in the area told deputies that Henry had been at their house beating on the door yelling for help.

Henry admitted to deputies that he had smoked marijuana and believed it had been laced with some other drug.

Believing Henry was a danger to himself, deputies arrested him for Public Intoxication and he was booked into the Weakley County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

Henry’s first court date will be Monday at 2:00 in Weakley County General Sessions Court.