A Martin man is facing drug charges after his arrest on New Year’s Eve.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 8:25 New Year’s Eve night, officers went to 141 Woodway Loop where 46-year-old Joshua W. Walter had an active warrant out of Henry County Circuit Court for probation violation.

While officers were arresting Walter, they found a small coin purse in his right hand which contained two small bags of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 2.3 grams, a cut-down red straw, and a glass pipe.

Walter is charged with the original arrest warrant, and additional charges of Possession of Schedule Two (Meth) and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.