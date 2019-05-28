A Martin man was arrested Monday night after allegedly pointing a BB gun at his neighbor.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 8:40 Monday night, Martin Police Patrolman Sarah Rogers was called to an apartment building on Ellis Street, where a man said his neighbor had pointed a black handgun at him and was yelling and cursing.

Patrolmen Aaron Carter and Adam Harrison later made contact with 21-year-old Christopher Brewer and found a black Crossman BB .357 revolver in a bedroom.

Brewer was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and will be arraigned Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.