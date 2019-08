A Martin man is facing charges after a shoplifting incident at the Martin Walmart.

Just before 8:00 Friday night, Martin Police were called to the Martin Walmart in reference to a shoplifting where 33-year-old Dustin James Murphy was found with three video games and a game controller totaling $97 dollars down the front of his pants.

It was also learned Murphy had been banned from Walmart from an incident last year.

Murphy is charged with Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing.