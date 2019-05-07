A Martin man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a pack of bottled water from a convenience store.

52-year-old Sylvester Harris Crayton was observed on surveillance video at Huck’s convenience store putting a case of water in his car without paying for it.

It was later learned that Crayton had previously been advised by Weakley County General Sessions Court to have no contact with that particular Huck’s location.

Crayton is charged with Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.