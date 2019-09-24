A Martin man has been charged with stalking a local store employee.

Saturday morning, Martin Patrolman Rachel Green was called to Dollar General, where the victim told her that 56-year-old Leon Hawkins had been stalking her for about a month.

The victim said Hawkins has repeatedly entered the store looking for her and last Wednesday, Hawkins pulled up next to her at a convenience store to talk to her.

On Friday, Hawkins left a greeting card for the victim at the store, then returned Saturday to see if she had received it.

The victim told Green that Hawkins makes her feel uncomfortable and fearful.

Hawkins was arrested Sunday for Stalking and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.