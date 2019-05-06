A Martin man is charged with statutory rape in connection with two missing Lake County juveniles.

Martin Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says while Lieutenant James Hatler was following up on information regarding the two missing juveniles from Tiptonville, it was learned 24-year-old DeSean Hart, of Martin, played a role in bringing the juveniles to Martin.

It was also learned Hart had unlawful sexual contact with one of the juveniles while in Martin.

Hart is being arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on a charge of Statutory Rape.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the investigation also involved the TBI and the Tiptonville Police Department.

Hart is facing additional charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Sexual Solicitation of a Minor by the Tiptonville Police Department.