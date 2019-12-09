A Martin man is facing charges in Kentucky and Tennessee after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at his girlfriend’s mother and her husband.

24-year-old Octavio Camacho Nunez, of Hazlewood Road, in Martin, was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan after Nunez allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and her husband in Hickman County, Kentucky.

McGowan had received word from the victim that Nunez and her daughter, 23-year-old Lorin Nolasco, of Fulton, Kentucky, were heading to a residence in Weakley County.

Captain McGowan located Nunez and Nolasco in the car at the Hazlewood Road residence.

Nunez told McGowan the gun was in the garage, where a BB gun was found, and when she was questioned about the weapon, Nolasco told McGowan that the BB gun was the weapon Nunez had used to threaten her mother and her mother’s husband and that there was not a weapon in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle, however, revealed a 380-caliber semi-automatic pistol under the passenger seat.

According to the report, the weapon was loaded with a round in the chamber.

The weapon was later identified by the victim as the one used to threaten her and her husband.

Nunez in charged with Third Degree Terroristic Threatening in Hickman County, Kentucky, and Being a Fugitive from Justice and Carrying or Possessing a Weapon in Weakley County, Tennessee.

Nolasco is also charged in Weakley County with Filing a False Report.

Nunez is being held in the Weakley County Jail, while Nolasco was released.