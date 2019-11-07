A Martin man is facing drug and traffic charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in Martin.

Philip Reyes, of Travis Road, in Martin, was stopped just before 8:00 Wednesday night by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings after Eddings noticed one of the brake lights on Reye’s car wasn’t working.

According to the arrest affidavit, as Deputy Eddings approached the vehicle, he saw Reyes throw something out the passenger window.

Reyes was handcuffed, and according to the affidavit, was non-compliant when asked for his name and driver’s license.

Next to the car on the passenger’s side, officers found two large bags of marijuana, weighing 28 grams each.

Reyes is facing a felony charge of Possession of Schedule Six Marijuana, Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Display License, and Violation of the Light Law.