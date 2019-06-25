A Martin man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Dresden.

20-year-old Nathan Edward Maya was stopped on East Main Street in Dresden by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Crocker for having a brake light out.

Noticing Maya was wearing rubber gloves and acting suspicious, Deputy Crocker performed a search on Maya where he found nearly three grams of crystal meth and a pipe with drug residue.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a set a digital scales with a white residue on them.

Maya is charged with Possession of Meth Distribution, Manufacture, Deliver, or Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Light Law Violation.

Maya is set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.