A Martin man is facing drug and other charges after Dresden Police were called to a local business.

According to the arrest affidavit, Investigator Chris Crocker was called to the Dresden Dollar General where he made contact with 38-year-old Brent Edward Bowers, of Martin, and smelled alcohol and also noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

After performing poorly in a series of sobriety tests, Bowers was arrested for DUI.

A Dresden Police Department K9 performed and free air sniff and gave a positive alert on a backpack inside the vehicle, which contained 1.5 grams of meth and two pipes.

The incident took place within 1,000 feet of Dresden Elementary School, and a drug-free school zone.

Bowers is charged with DUI, Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container Law, Violation of Drug Free School Zone, and Violation of Implied Consent Law.

He was released from the Weakley County Jail.