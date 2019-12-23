A Martin man is facing drug and traffic charges after a traffic stop in Dresden.

53-year-old Jackie Maurice Dean was stopped near the intersection of Redhill Road and Westbrooks Lane after Weakley County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tyler Verner noticed Dean’s brake lights weren’t working.

A check of Dean’s license revealed his driver’s license was revoked out of Obion County in 1996 for a DUI arrest.

Lieutenant Verner also found two cigarette packs on Dean, one of which contained a baggie of meth and the other a small amount of marijuana.

Dean is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Possession of Schedule Two and Schedule Six Drugs, Driving on a Revoked License, and Light Law Violation.