A Martin man and a male juvenile are facing drug charges after officers executed a search warrant Friday.

Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Dey J. Bradley, of 116 Elm Street in Martin, was arrested after members of the Martin Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at Bradley’s home and found over 118 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Bradley is charged with Possession of Schedule Six (marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Fuqua says a 17-year-old male juvenile was also charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Bradley was arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.