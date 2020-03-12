A Martin man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday on Sidonia Road near Sharon.

According to THP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jena Eubanks, just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, 43-year-old Robert Guzman, of Martin, was traveling west on Sidonia Road (Highway 89) when the 2016 Ford Fiesta he was driving exited the roadway in a curve and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Sgt. Eubanks says Guzman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the Sharon Fire Department responded with two rescue units and was on the scene for 90 minutes.

(photos courtesy Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings)