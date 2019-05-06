A Martin man is wanted for burglary and other charges in an incident Saturday night at a Martin bar.

Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says Patrolman Trae Vaughn was called to the Slide ‘n’ Ride Saloon around 7:40 Saturday night in reference to a several missing bottles of alcoholic beverages, electronic items, and a missing safe containing cash.

Through video footage, 39-year-old Brandon Henry, of Martin, was identified as the person responsible.

Officers later found Henry and he admitted to the crimes, and while he was retrieving items for investigators, he ran away from the scene and remains at large.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Martin Police Department.

A photo of Brandon Henry has been posted on our website at thunderbolt radio-dot-com.