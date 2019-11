Martin Mayor Randy Brundige says the City of Martin has received several complaints about the recent paving on Elm Street, but that those complaints are being directed at the wrong party.

After Tuesday’s informal meeting of the Martin City Board, Mayor Brundige told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Mayor Brundige says he will be in contact with a TDOT representative to try to fix the issues on Elm Street, but did not know a time table of when, or even if, the state would repair the issues.