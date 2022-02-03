Martin Middle Girls Advance to State

Martin Middle School girls advanced to the Tennessee Middle School state tournament next week following a 30 to 25 win over Paris Inman at Northview Junior High School in Newbern. Martin was led in scoring by Ashlee Brent who had ten points.

The Lady Junior Chargers will travel to Smyrna next Friday for the first of two games. It will mark the 3rd time in four years that the Middle School girls have been to the state tournament including a state title two years ago. They finished as runner-ups last year.